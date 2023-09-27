Owners of vacant Seattle buildings will need to better lock up their empty properties and keep them free of graffiti, under a measure approved Tuesday by the City Council.

Why it matters: When vacant buildings have code violations, they become magnets for people to enter illegally and cause more damage, building officials recently told the City Council.

Plus: Mayor Bruce Harrell has made getting rid of graffiti a priority for his administration, saying graffiti and tagging "detract from the vibrancy of our neighborhoods" and hurt local businesses.

By the numbers: Seattle officials said they saw a 41% rise in vacant buildings that were unsecured from 2021 to 2022.

At vacant properties that were locked up, the city saw a 57% increase in maintenance or safety violations year over year, according to the city building department.

Details: The new vacant buildings ordinance, which the council approved without objection, requires that building owners maintain stronger deadbolts and thicker doors on unoccupied properties.

Additionally, it lets the city require that some building owners use polycarbonate sheets to board up empty buildings, instead of plywood that is easier to remove.

The measure also aims to make it easier to collect fees from building owners that help pay for monitoring empty properties around the city.

Right now, many of those required fees are going unpaid, the city says.

What's next: The mayor, who originally proposed the legislation, is expected to sign it into law soon.