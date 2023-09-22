The 11-acre Dune Peninsula at Point Defiance Park is one of the Tacoma attractions that Outside Magazine highlighted. Photo: Courtesy of Metro Parks Tacoma.

It may surprise some old-school Seattleites who have long looked down on their neighbor to the south, but Tacoma has been named one the 15 happiest places to live in the country.

What's happening: Outside Magazine this week honored Tacoma as one of the country's "happiest towns."

The city — population 222,000 — was given high marks for its parks and access to outdoor recreation, as well as environmental cleanup projects that "have helped make the city a picturesque hub."

Of note: The Outside staffers also really liked breakfast at TibbittsFernHill and Campfire Coffee.

Thought bubble: I have long had a fond spot for Tacoma since it's where I got my start in journalism more than 15 years ago.