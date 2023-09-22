2 hours ago - Things to Do
Tacoma makes list of 15 happiest places to live in U.S.
It may surprise some old-school Seattleites who have long looked down on their neighbor to the south, but Tacoma has been named one the 15 happiest places to live in the country.
What's happening: Outside Magazine this week honored Tacoma as one of the country's "happiest towns."
- The city — population 222,000 — was given high marks for its parks and access to outdoor recreation, as well as environmental cleanup projects that "have helped make the city a picturesque hub."
Of note: The Outside staffers also really liked breakfast at TibbittsFernHill and Campfire Coffee.
Thought bubble: I have long had a fond spot for Tacoma since it's where I got my start in journalism more than 15 years ago.
- Since then, the area where I lived downtown in the late aughts has boomed so much, I barely feel cool enough to hang out there anymore.
- That said, I'm always looking for an excuse to head down for a meal at Wooden City, en Rama or The Table, or to visit the Proctor Farmers Market.
