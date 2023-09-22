2 hours ago - Things to Do

Tacoma makes list of 15 happiest places to live in U.S.

Melissa Santos
Dune Peninsula adjacent to Point Defiance Park is shown in an aerial photo.

The 11-acre Dune Peninsula at Point Defiance Park is one of the Tacoma attractions that Outside Magazine highlighted. Photo: Courtesy of Metro Parks Tacoma.

It may surprise some old-school Seattleites who have long looked down on their neighbor to the south, but Tacoma has been named one the 15 happiest places to live in the country.

What's happening: Outside Magazine this week honored Tacoma as one of the country's "happiest towns."

  • The city — population 222,000 — was given high marks for its parks and access to outdoor recreation, as well as environmental cleanup projects that "have helped make the city a picturesque hub."

Of note: The Outside staffers also really liked breakfast at TibbittsFernHill and Campfire Coffee.

Thought bubble: I have long had a fond spot for Tacoma since it's where I got my start in journalism more than 15 years ago.

  • Since then, the area where I lived downtown in the late aughts has boomed so much, I barely feel cool enough to hang out there anymore.
  • That said, I'm always looking for an excuse to head down for a meal at Wooden City, en Rama or The Table, or to visit the Proctor Farmers Market.
