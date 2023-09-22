Say goodbye to summer with these Seattle events that signal the coming of autumn.

🍺 Grab a beer and a bratwurst at Fremont Oktoberfest, which takes over part of the neighborhood from Friday through Sunday. There also are other food options, too, in addition to ciders and seltzers to try.

🍁 Celebrate the fall solstice with a luminated lantern parade around Green Lake. The Luminata event will kick off at 7:30pm Saturday. You can arrive earlier to buy a lantern for the procession, which will also feature a band and art displays.

🌲 Visit a national or state park for free Saturday in observance of National Public Lands Day.

🥧 Ring in autumn with the West Seattle Fall Festival, which will bring live music, a corn hole tournament, a pie-eating contest and chili cookoff to the heart of the neighborhood. 11-2pm Sunday.