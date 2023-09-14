Share on email (opens in new window)

A person "drinks" from a giant can at last year's Rainier beerfest. Photo: Jake Hanson/Courtesy of Rainier Beer

Founded before Washington was even a state, Rainier Beer is throwing a party this weekend to celebrate late summer blue skies and beer-loving fun.

Why it matters: R-Day is a big party in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood.

Details: The free street festival for people 21 and over will feature the music of Helms Alee, Cherry Glazerr, Parisalexa and KEXP's Larry Mizell, Jr as well as a "herd of Wild Rainiers" (mascots in beer costumes).

Starts on Saturday at 4pm.

Plus: It's the 10-year-anniversary of the return of the iconic "R" sign, visible from Interstate 5, to the old brewery building.

The original red "R", which is now displayed in the Museum of History & Industry, was temporarily replaced with a green "T" when the building was used by the former Tully's Coffee as a roasting plant.

Be smart: The current sign is a replica of the original and the Rainier beer brand is actually owned and operated by the Pabst Brewing Company.