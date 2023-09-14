1 hour ago - Things to Do

Rainier beerfest returns to Seattle Saturday

Christine Clarridge
A person drinks from a gigantic can of Rainier beer at last year's all-day beerfest in Seattle.

A person "drinks" from a giant can at last year's Rainier beerfest. Photo: Jake Hanson/Courtesy of Rainier Beer

Founded before Washington was even a state, Rainier Beer is throwing a party this weekend to celebrate late summer blue skies and beer-loving fun.

Why it matters: R-Day is a big party in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood.

Details: The free street festival for people 21 and over will feature the music of Helms Alee, Cherry Glazerr, Parisalexa and KEXP's Larry Mizell, Jr as well as a "herd of Wild Rainiers" (mascots in beer costumes).

  • Starts on Saturday at 4pm.

Plus: It's the 10-year-anniversary of the return of the iconic "R" sign, visible from Interstate 5, to the old brewery building.

Be smart: The current sign is a replica of the original and the Rainier beer brand is actually owned and operated by the Pabst Brewing Company.

