Rainier beerfest returns to Seattle Saturday
Founded before Washington was even a state, Rainier Beer is throwing a party this weekend to celebrate late summer blue skies and beer-loving fun.
Why it matters: R-Day is a big party in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood.
Details: The free street festival for people 21 and over will feature the music of Helms Alee, Cherry Glazerr, Parisalexa and KEXP's Larry Mizell, Jr as well as a "herd of Wild Rainiers" (mascots in beer costumes).
- Starts on Saturday at 4pm.
Plus: It's the 10-year-anniversary of the return of the iconic "R" sign, visible from Interstate 5, to the old brewery building.
- The original red "R", which is now displayed in the Museum of History & Industry, was temporarily replaced with a green "T" when the building was used by the former Tully's Coffee as a roasting plant.
Be smart: The current sign is a replica of the original and the Rainier beer brand is actually owned and operated by the Pabst Brewing Company.
