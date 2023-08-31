While summer isn't officially done, the chance of seeing extreme heat in the Pacific Northwest this year is diminishing with every day that passes, according to the National Weather Service Seattle.

Driving the news: The Seattle region is forecast to see blue skies and 75° to 80° days on Friday and Saturday, but those are likely to be the warmest days in early September, weather service meteorologist Matthew Cullen told Axios.

Widespread rain and temperatures closer to 70 are forecast for Sunday and Monday, Cullen said, and cool temperatures are expected through much of next week.

The Climate Prediction Center's eight- to 14-day outlook suggests Western Washington will see above average precipitation and below average temperatures over the next two weeks.

The big picture: While the rest of the country and world have been experiencing some of the highest summer temperatures ever recorded, the Pacific Northwest has had a relatively mild season, according to Cullen.

So far, there have been six days with 90° plus high temperatures recorded at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, compared to a record 13 in 2022, per NWS Seattle.

Yes, but: We've had hot late summer and early fall days, before: a 92° day last Sept. 10 and an 88° day on Oct. 16, NWS Seattle meteorologist Kirby Cook told Axios.

Of note: We may have dodged temperature extremes this year, Cullen said, but we're not out of the woods yet when it comes to wildfire and smoke.