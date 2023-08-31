Seattle is welcoming more self-driving car companies
Seattle is becoming a bigger testing ground for self-driving cars, with two companies already testing here and a third planning to start next week.
Yes, but: It's likely to be some time before locals can hail a driverless robotaxi, due to state rules that don't allow that right now.
Why it matters: The hope is that autonomous vehicles (AVs) will boost safety and improve transportation access — but not everyone is thrilled about the idea of sharing the road with cars that drive themselves, Axios' Joann Muller writes.
State of play: For now, AVs can only be tested in Seattle if a person is inside to take control if necessary.
- That's something the city requires in exchange for a permit allowing companies to test self-driving cars on city streets.
- Earlier this year, Amazon-owned Zoox and California-based NVIDIA obtained permits to conduct that type of AV testing in Seattle.
The latest: Next week, GM-owned Cruise plans to start "manual data collection" in Seattle, a phase CEO Kyle Vogt described as "the first step towards launching commercial service in a new city."
- In this stage, humans will drive the Cruise vehicles, while sensors on the cars collect data on the driving environment and weather conditions, Cruise told Axios in a statement.
The big picture: Cruise has been expanding its footprint rapidly, with plans to start testing soon in 13 cities besides Seattle.
- Waymo — which is owned by Google's parent company, Alphabet — has also conducted testing in dozens of cities, including Bellevue.
- Phoenix, San Francisco and Austin are currently the only cities where the public can hail a driverless robotaxi, however.
Between the lines: In San Francisco, driverless cars have not been without problems.
- This month, a Cruise vehicle there got stuck in wet concrete and two others were involved in crashes, including one with a fire truck, Axios San Francisco's Megan Rose Dickey reported.
- In response, California's Department of Motor Vehicles asked the company to reduce its vehicle fleet size by 50% while the agency conducts an investigation.
What they're saying: In a statement to Axios, Seattle's Department of Transportation said it is "noting the concerns about the issues arising from the AV testing in San Francisco."
- Seattle recently adopted a strategic vision for autonomous vehicles that includes establishing stronger statewide safety regulations.
- A change in state law would be required for driverless robotaxis to operate commercially in Washington state like they do in California, an SDOT spokesperson said.
Of note: Companies testing autonomous vehicles in Washington must file annual reports with the state Department of Licensing noting any crashes.
- As of the most recent reports in February, none of the companies conducting testing in the state had reported any collisions, agency spokesperson Christine Anthony told Axios.
What's next: A state work group is developing recommendations for possible state policy changes that could allow for broader deployment of AVs.
- The work group plans to present some of its ideas to the Legislature by the end of the year.
