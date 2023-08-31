Seattle is becoming a bigger testing ground for self-driving cars, with two companies already testing here and a third planning to start next week.

Yes, but: It's likely to be some time before locals can hail a driverless robotaxi, due to state rules that don't allow that right now.

Why it matters: The hope is that autonomous vehicles (AVs) will boost safety and improve transportation access — but not everyone is thrilled about the idea of sharing the road with cars that drive themselves, Axios' Joann Muller writes.

State of play: For now, AVs can only be tested in Seattle if a person is inside to take control if necessary.

That's something the city requires in exchange for a permit allowing companies to test self-driving cars on city streets.

Earlier this year, Amazon-owned Zoox and California-based NVIDIA obtained permits to conduct that type of AV testing in Seattle.

The latest: Next week, GM-owned Cruise plans to start "manual data collection" in Seattle, a phase CEO Kyle Vogt described as "the first step towards launching commercial service in a new city."

In this stage, humans will drive the Cruise vehicles, while sensors on the cars collect data on the driving environment and weather conditions, Cruise told Axios in a statement.

The big picture: Cruise has been expanding its footprint rapidly, with plans to start testing soon in 13 cities besides Seattle.

Waymo — which is owned by Google's parent company, Alphabet — has also conducted testing in dozens of cities, including Bellevue.

Phoenix, San Francisco and Austin are currently the only cities where the public can hail a driverless robotaxi, however.

Between the lines: In San Francisco, driverless cars have not been without problems.

This month, a Cruise vehicle there got stuck in wet concrete and two others were involved in crashes, including one with a fire truck, Axios San Francisco's Megan Rose Dickey reported.

In response, California's Department of Motor Vehicles asked the company to reduce its vehicle fleet size by 50% while the agency conducts an investigation.

What they're saying: In a statement to Axios, Seattle's Department of Transportation said it is "noting the concerns about the issues arising from the AV testing in San Francisco."

Seattle recently adopted a strategic vision for autonomous vehicles that includes establishing stronger statewide safety regulations.

A change in state law would be required for driverless robotaxis to operate commercially in Washington state like they do in California, an SDOT spokesperson said.

Of note: Companies testing autonomous vehicles in Washington must file annual reports with the state Department of Licensing noting any crashes.

As of the most recent reports in February, none of the companies conducting testing in the state had reported any collisions, agency spokesperson Christine Anthony told Axios.

What's next: A state work group is developing recommendations for possible state policy changes that could allow for broader deployment of AVs.