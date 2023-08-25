Things to do in Seattle this weekend, Aug. 25-27

📚 Get nostalgic for back-to-school season with 10 school-themed movies screened by the Seattle International Film Festival. This weekend, they're playing "School of Rock," "Mean Girls," "Bring it On," "Heathers," "Legally Blonde" and "The Breakfast Club." The film series continues at the SIFF Cinema Egyptian through Aug. 31.

🎂 Celebrate the Seattle Art Museum's 90th birthday with a party at the Olympic Sculpture Park. The 21+ SAM Remix event includes live music, light and sound installations, and art making. 8pm to midnight Friday. Tickets are $50.

🎭 Laugh along with "Titanish," a play spoofing the 1997 movie "Titanic," which is showing at the Seattle Public Theater on the north shore of Green Lake through Sept. 17. Evening showtimes Friday and Saturday, with matinees on Sunday — although the cheapest seats are no longer available.

🎶 Check out Tibet Fest, which will feature dancing and music celebrating Tibetan culture. 11am-6pm Saturday and Sunday at the Seattle Center Armory.

🎵 Catch some live music, browse an art walk and sample food trucks at the Chinatown-International District Block Party. 3-9pm Saturday at 900 S. King Street. Free.

🍿 Take in a $4 movie as part of National Cinema Day on Sunday. All Regal and AMC theaters are participating, as are many others around town, The Seattle Times reports.