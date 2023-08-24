Selfies are almost de rigueur at the Space Needle, one of Washington's most photographed locations. Photo: Genna Martin/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

The Space Needle is Washington's most Instagrammable location, according to an analysis that counted hashtags, likes and followers on the picture-driven social media platform.

Driving the news: As of this week, the Space Needle had 1,122,347 hashtags and an average of 1,806 "likes" for its top nine photos, Brittany Mendez, a spokesperson for online travel site FloridaPanhandle, told Axios.

Mount Rainier came in second with 457,944 hashtags and more than 2,000 average likes.

Pike Place Market, Snoqualmie Falls, Skagit Valley and Olympic National Park round out our state's top six attractions, Mendez said.

Plus: The most popular Instagram location in the U.S. is Central Park with 437,000 followers on Instagram.

Globally, it's the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with more than 2 million followers.

With a height of 2,722 feet, or just over half a mile, the Burj Khalifa is the tallest building in the world.

Yes, but: Familiarity can breed contempt, according to a July report from USA Today that looked at 500 locales for reviews featuring the words "overrated," "overpriced" and "tourist trap."

A vendor throws a fish at Seattle's Pike Place Market. Photo: Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images.