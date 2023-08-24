Seattle's most Instagrammable spots
The Space Needle is Washington's most Instagrammable location, according to an analysis that counted hashtags, likes and followers on the picture-driven social media platform.
Driving the news: As of this week, the Space Needle had 1,122,347 hashtags and an average of 1,806 "likes" for its top nine photos, Brittany Mendez, a spokesperson for online travel site FloridaPanhandle, told Axios.
- Mount Rainier came in second with 457,944 hashtags and more than 2,000 average likes.
- Pike Place Market, Snoqualmie Falls, Skagit Valley and Olympic National Park round out our state's top six attractions, Mendez said.
Plus: The most popular Instagram location in the U.S. is Central Park with 437,000 followers on Instagram.
- Globally, it's the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with more than 2 million followers.
- With a height of 2,722 feet, or just over half a mile, the Burj Khalifa is the tallest building in the world.
Yes, but: Familiarity can breed contempt, according to a July report from USA Today that looked at 500 locales for reviews featuring the words "overrated," "overpriced" and "tourist trap."
- Pike Place Market, the Space Needle and The Original Starbucks were in the top 100 "tourist traps" in the world, according to the report.
- Voodoo Donut and Multnomah Falls in Oregon also made the list.
