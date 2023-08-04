Dolly Parton is coming to Washington this month to celebrate the expansion to every county of her Imagination Library, which delivers one book every month to participating children.

Driving the news: She'll perform and talk about her early learning program at an invite-only event on Aug. 15. Imagination Library of Washington said it cannot disclose where in the state Parton will be for security reasons.

State of play: Imagination Library of Washington, established last June, mails age-appropriate books each month to children from birth to age five at no cost to families in all 39 Washington counties. More than 1.6 million books have been gifted so far to approximately 65,000 enrolled children.

Prior to the 2022 expansion, the program was only available in a handful of areas across the state.

Parents and caretakers can register children here. Anyone can enroll, there are no economic restrictions.

Details: The public can livestream Parton's performance on TVW and TVW's social media channels as well as the Imagination Library of Washington's Facebook page at 2:30pm on Aug. 15.