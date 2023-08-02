28 mins ago - Things to Do
Tour Seattle's Chinatown-International District as Bruce Lee knew it
The Wing Luke Museum is offering guided tours of places in the Chinatown-International District that were pivotal to action star Bruce Lee's life in Seattle.
Details: The walking tours will take small groups to the site of Lee's early martial arts studio, his old practice space and to the restaurant Tai Tung — where the actor was a regular and known to order the beef in oyster sauce.
- The tour price includes a meal featuring Lee's favorite dishes, as well as guided access to the Wing Luke's exhibit dedicated to Lee, "Be Water, My Friend."
Details: Pre-registration is required. The tours, which each are limited to 15 people, are currently scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 12, Saturday, Aug 26 and Saturday, Sept. 9.
