Actor Bruce Lee on the set of the movie 'Enter the Dragon', 1973. Photo: Stanley Bielecki Movie Collection/Getty Images

The Wing Luke Museum is offering guided tours of places in the Chinatown-International District that were pivotal to action star Bruce Lee's life in Seattle.

Details: The walking tours will take small groups to the site of Lee's early martial arts studio, his old practice space and to the restaurant Tai Tung — where the actor was a regular and known to order the beef in oyster sauce.

The tour price includes a meal featuring Lee's favorite dishes, as well as guided access to the Wing Luke's exhibit dedicated to Lee, "Be Water, My Friend."

Details: Pre-registration is required. The tours, which each are limited to 15 people, are currently scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 12, Saturday, Aug 26 and Saturday, Sept. 9.