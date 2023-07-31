The Classic Red and the pepperoni pizza from Jackson Street Pizza Lounge. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

A new pizza joint recently opened in the spot that formerly housed a Central District favorite, Central Pizza.

Details: The newly opened Jackson Street Pizza Lounge serves what a staff member described as a marriage of Neapolitan and New York style pies.

One 14-inch pie was about the right size to feed two adults who were moderately hungry (you might want a second if you and your eating partner are really ravenous).

The verdict: I was pleasantly surprised by the quality of the pizza. The Classic Red was topped with a bright tomato sauce and fresh basil while the pepperoni (my kid's choice) was addictively cheesy without feeling overly heavy.

Plus: I was impressed by the cocktail and drink list, which features house twists on a Negroni and Manhattan, as well as fun options like the 411, a mixture of mezcal, chili liqueur, cucumber, lime and serrano.

Details: 2901 S. Jackson Street.