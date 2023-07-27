55 mins ago - News

Endangered Southern Resident orca baby gets a name

A photo of a whale calf alongside a ribbon commemorating the whale's naming ceremony by the Samish Indian Nation.

Southern Resident killer whale calf J59, believed to have been born in February or March of 2022, was named Sxwyeqólh (Swee-a-kosh) in a Samish Indian Nation ceremony. Photo courtesy of the Samish Indian Nation

Put aside despair for now; there is "reason for hope" in the Salish Seas.

Driving the news: The Samish Indian Nation held a naming ceremony this week for one of the newest members of the endangered Southern Resident orcas.

  • The female calf, believed to have been born in February or March of 2022, was named Sxwyeqólh (Swee-a-kosh) meaning "reason for hope child," according to a statement from the Indian Nation.
  • J59, as she is also known, is the second offspring of J37 or Hy'Shqa and a member of the JPod, one of three Southern Resident killer whale family groups known to visit Washington waters.

The big picture: Southern Resident killer whales were listed as endangered in 2005 under the Endangered Species Act and are considered depleted under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

  • Earlier this year, the Marine Mammal Commission reported the species' population at 74.
  • But according to a July 3 update from the Center for Whale Research, photos and drone footage confirmed two new calves this year: L126, a male, and L127, a female. Both appear to be about two months old, the center said.
