Researchers learn gender of 1-year-old killer whale in Puget Sound

Christine Clarridge
A photo of an orca whale, black and white, breaching the water and turning over before falling back into the waves.
Sam, one of four Bigg’s killer whales seen from a Puget Sound Express vessel out of Edmonds yesterday. Photo: Erin Gless/Pacific Whale Watch Association

Whale watchers aboard a Puget Sound Express whale watching vessel out of Edmonds got a surprise Monday in the form of an unexpected gender reveal.

Driving the news: Kyla Bivens, a naturalist on board the "Swiftsure," was able to snap a photo of the underside of a 1-year-old Bigg's killer whale that showed the calf was a boy.

  • That’s the first time the gender of "Tread" or TO46B1's second living child has been documented, Erin Gless, the executive director of Pacific Whale Watch Association, told Axios.
  • Whale watchers also saw two other members of Tread's family: her 8-year-old daughter, Tsakani and her cousin Sam, as well as a Humpback whale named "Zephyr."
