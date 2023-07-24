Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Sam, one of four Bigg’s killer whales seen from a Puget Sound Express vessel out of Edmonds yesterday. Photo: Erin Gless/Pacific Whale Watch Association

Whale watchers aboard a Puget Sound Express whale watching vessel out of Edmonds got a surprise Monday in the form of an unexpected gender reveal.

Driving the news: Kyla Bivens, a naturalist on board the "Swiftsure," was able to snap a photo of the underside of a 1-year-old Bigg's killer whale that showed the calf was a boy.