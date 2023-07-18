What to know about Seattle's Aug. 1 primary election

Ballots have arrived in mailboxes for the Aug. 1 primary election, which will whittle down a field of more than 40 Seattle City Council hopefuls to 14.

Why it matters: The primary decides which candidates will go head-to-head this November, making it key to shaping the future of city government.

Details: Four of the seven Seattle City Council seats on the ballot — in council Districts 1, 3, 4 and 5 — have no incumbents running. That means no matter how they turn out, they'll result in four new people sitting on the nine-member council next year.

In the most packed race, 10 people are competing to replace outgoing City Council President Debora Juarez in District 5, which includes Lake City and Northgate.

The other two most crowded races — to replace outgoing council members Kshama Sawant in Central Seattle's District 3 and Lisa Herbold in West Seattle's District 1 — each will have eight candidates on the ballot. Each district also has a candidate waging a write-in campaign.

Yes, but: The three incumbents up for re-election also face serious competition, political consultant Dean Nielsen recently told Axios.

As of Monday, Tanya Woo, who is challenging Councilmember Tammy Morales in District 2, and Pete Hanning, who is challenging Councilmember Dan Strauss in District 6, had slightly outraised the incumbents.

Be smart: If you're registered to vote, you should have received a ballot in the mail by now. If you didn't get one, call King County Elections at 206-296-8683 to ask for a replacement.

If you still need to register to vote or update your registered address, you can do so online at votewa.gov or by mail through July 24.

Up to and including Election Day, you can register or make address changes in person at a county election center or at the King County Elections headquarters in Renton.

What's next: You can return your ballot by mail as long as it is postmarked by Tuesday, Aug. 1. No stamp is required.

Or, you can place it in an official ballot drop box until 8pm on Election Day — here's a map of ballot drop box locations.

What we're watching: King County Elections officials are projecting turnout of 35% for the Aug. 1 primary, which is about what they saw in 2019 and 2021.