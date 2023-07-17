20 mins ago - News

Sheriff's deputy coaxes llama off road northeast of Seattle

Melissa Santos

Deputy Paczosa herding the llama. Photo courtesy of the King County Sheriff's Office

Add "lost llama" to the list of reasons that packages are sometimes delayed.

Driving the news: A delivery driver called authorities on Sunday to report that a llama was blocking a road near Duvall — northeast of Seattle — preventing the driver from delivering a package, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

  • When a sheriff's deputy showed up, the llama at first refused to move.

Yes, but: "Using his de-escalation skills and standing just a tad over spitting distance, Deputy Paczosa was able to sweet talk him into putting on a leash to get him off the roadway," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

  • The Sheriff's Office's call center soon received another report from a person who said their llama was missing, according to the Facebook post.

The bottom line: "We were happy to reunite the owner back to their furry friend, and the driver was able to deliver the package, most likely ordered through Llama-zon," the agency wrote.

