Add "lost llama" to the list of reasons that packages are sometimes delayed.

Driving the news: A delivery driver called authorities on Sunday to report that a llama was blocking a road near Duvall — northeast of Seattle — preventing the driver from delivering a package, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

When a sheriff's deputy showed up, the llama at first refused to move.

Yes, but: "Using his de-escalation skills and standing just a tad over spitting distance, Deputy Paczosa was able to sweet talk him into putting on a leash to get him off the roadway," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

The Sheriff's Office's call center soon received another report from a person who said their llama was missing, according to the Facebook post.

The bottom line: "We were happy to reunite the owner back to their furry friend, and the driver was able to deliver the package, most likely ordered through Llama-zon," the agency wrote.