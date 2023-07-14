Adopt a cat for $13 in Taylor Swift's honor, via Seattle Animal Shelter

Crookshanks (left) and Krypto are among the adoptable cats at the Seattle Animal Shelter. Photos courtesy of the city of Seattle

To celebrate Taylor Swift's concerts in Seattle next weekend, the Seattle Animal Shelter is slashing the adoption fee for adult cats to $13 — Swift's favorite number — for a week starting next Tuesday.

Why it matters: With more cats coming in every week, every successful adoption creates space for another feline "to find their forever home and peacefully sleep on someone’s cardigan," Jesse Gilliam, a spokesperson for the City of Seattle, told Axios.

Details: Adoption fees for adult cats are usually $75, or $35 for special needs cats or those over 11 years old, Gilliam said.

While adopters will still have to pay the license fee for their new companion, the cost of vaccinations, microchipping, registration, deworming and neutering or spaying are included in the $13 charge.

Visit the Seattle Animal Shelter's website to see adoptable cats (and dogs and other critters) and learn more about the adoption process.

To receive the discount, tell shelter employees you're looking for "Taylor’s Version." The promotion ends July 25.

What they're saying: "Taylor Swift is a cat lover and we know many Swifties are, too," said Esteban Rodriguez, the shelter's director. He said the shelter is excited to help them start their "Love Story."

Be smart: The shelter is open for walk-ins 1-5pm Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday but by appointment only on Monday and Friday.