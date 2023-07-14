Adopt a cat for $13 in Taylor Swift's honor, via Seattle Animal Shelter
To celebrate Taylor Swift's concerts in Seattle next weekend, the Seattle Animal Shelter is slashing the adoption fee for adult cats to $13 — Swift's favorite number — for a week starting next Tuesday.
Why it matters: With more cats coming in every week, every successful adoption creates space for another feline "to find their forever home and peacefully sleep on someone’s cardigan," Jesse Gilliam, a spokesperson for the City of Seattle, told Axios.
Details: Adoption fees for adult cats are usually $75, or $35 for special needs cats or those over 11 years old, Gilliam said.
- While adopters will still have to pay the license fee for their new companion, the cost of vaccinations, microchipping, registration, deworming and neutering or spaying are included in the $13 charge.
- Visit the Seattle Animal Shelter's website to see adoptable cats (and dogs and other critters) and learn more about the adoption process.
- To receive the discount, tell shelter employees you're looking for "Taylor’s Version." The promotion ends July 25.
What they're saying: "Taylor Swift is a cat lover and we know many Swifties are, too," said Esteban Rodriguez, the shelter's director. He said the shelter is excited to help them start their "Love Story."
Be smart: The shelter is open for walk-ins 1-5pm Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday but by appointment only on Monday and Friday.
