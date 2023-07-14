Share on email (opens in new window)

A herd of goats was helping clear vegetation Thursday under I-5 in Seattle.

The state and city transportation departments have both used goats to access places where people and machinery cannot go safely — like this sloping area off of North 40th Street, under the Ship Canal Bridge.

These particular goats are under a city contract, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

"They are here to clear the brush in an eco-friendly way," says a sign posted by Rent-A-Ruminant, the company that rents the goats to the city.

A little sunbathing to start the day. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

Almost all these goats are rescues, per the company.

During the five months of the year the goats aren't working, they live on Vashon Island.

I have often seen goats here from a distance while walking or jogging along the Burke-Gilman trail — but this is the first time I've seen them this close.

In the morning when I passed them Thursday, many were doing a little sunbathing, but more were starting to roam and munch as I was leaving.

Baaaaaaaa. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

Taking a break. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios