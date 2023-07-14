2 hours ago - News
See the goats that help clear brush from around Seattle roads
A herd of goats was helping clear vegetation Thursday under I-5 in Seattle.
- The state and city transportation departments have both used goats to access places where people and machinery cannot go safely — like this sloping area off of North 40th Street, under the Ship Canal Bridge.
- These particular goats are under a city contract, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
- "They are here to clear the brush in an eco-friendly way," says a sign posted by Rent-A-Ruminant, the company that rents the goats to the city.
Almost all these goats are rescues, per the company.
- During the five months of the year the goats aren't working, they live on Vashon Island.
I have often seen goats here from a distance while walking or jogging along the Burke-Gilman trail — but this is the first time I've seen them this close.
- In the morning when I passed them Thursday, many were doing a little sunbathing, but more were starting to roam and munch as I was leaving.

