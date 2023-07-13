Seattle weighs where to expand off-leash dog parks
Seattle officials are seeking public feedback on where to put at least three new off-leash dog parks.
Why it matters: City officials say the "exponential growth in the number of dogs" in Seattle over the past decade has created a need for more off-leash areas, where people can exercise and socialize their pets.
- In 2021, Seattle was home to 153,000 dogs, but only 107,000 children, according to census data cited by city officials.
State of play: Right now, Seattle has 14 off-leash dog parks, with three more coming soon to Smith Cove Park, South Park Community Center and Georgetown Flume.
- In addition to those parks, the parks department has funding to build two more and start designing a third.
- But they haven't decided where the three new parks should go, except that one must be built in West Seattle.
Latest: The city analyzed 32 potential sites for new off-leash areas and has identified nine as the best options.
- They are: Discovery Park North Parking Lot, East Queen Anne Playground, View Ridge Playfield, Ravenna Park, Powell Barnett Park, West Seattle Stadium, Brighton Playfield, Othello Park and Lincoln Park.
- Through the end of July, parks officials are asking residents to take a survey to weigh in on which of those nine sites they'd prefer.
What's next: Parks officials will use the survey results to decide which two sites should move forward first, then do outreach with neighbors in those areas.
- Building additional off-leash areas — including completing the third one that parks officials already have the money to design — will require more funding from the city council or from voters.
