Seattle weighs where to expand off-leash dog parks

Melissa Santos
Illustration of a dog holding a leash in its mouth, and the leash forming a "no" symbol.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Seattle officials are seeking public feedback on where to put at least three new off-leash dog parks.

Why it matters: City officials say the "exponential growth in the number of dogs" in Seattle over the past decade has created a need for more off-leash areas, where people can exercise and socialize their pets.

  • In 2021, Seattle was home to 153,000 dogs, but only 107,000 children, according to census data cited by city officials.

State of play: Right now, Seattle has 14 off-leash dog parks, with three more coming soon to Smith Cove Park, South Park Community Center and Georgetown Flume.

  • In addition to those parks, the parks department has funding to build two more and start designing a third.
  • But they haven't decided where the three new parks should go, except that one must be built in West Seattle.

Latest: The city analyzed 32 potential sites for new off-leash areas and has identified nine as the best options.

  • They are: Discovery Park North Parking Lot, East Queen Anne Playground, View Ridge Playfield, Ravenna Park, Powell Barnett Park, West Seattle Stadium, Brighton Playfield, Othello Park and Lincoln Park.
  • Through the end of July, parks officials are asking residents to take a survey to weigh in on which of those nine sites they'd prefer.

What's next: Parks officials will use the survey results to decide which two sites should move forward first, then do outreach with neighbors in those areas.

  • Building additional off-leash areas — including completing the third one that parks officials already have the money to design — will require more funding from the city council or from voters.
