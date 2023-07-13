Seattle officials are seeking public feedback on where to put at least three new off-leash dog parks.

Why it matters: City officials say the "exponential growth in the number of dogs" in Seattle over the past decade has created a need for more off-leash areas, where people can exercise and socialize their pets.

In 2021, Seattle was home to 153,000 dogs, but only 107,000 children, according to census data cited by city officials.

State of play: Right now, Seattle has 14 off-leash dog parks, with three more coming soon to Smith Cove Park, South Park Community Center and Georgetown Flume.

In addition to those parks, the parks department has funding to build two more and start designing a third.

But they haven't decided where the three new parks should go, except that one must be built in West Seattle.

Latest: The city analyzed 32 potential sites for new off-leash areas and has identified nine as the best options.

They are: Discovery Park North Parking Lot, East Queen Anne Playground, View Ridge Playfield, Ravenna Park, Powell Barnett Park, West Seattle Stadium, Brighton Playfield, Othello Park and Lincoln Park.

Through the end of July, parks officials are asking residents to take a survey to weigh in on which of those nine sites they'd prefer.

What's next: Parks officials will use the survey results to decide which two sites should move forward first, then do outreach with neighbors in those areas.