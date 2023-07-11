1 hour ago - Things to Do
Catch the bug at Woodland Park Zoo's Story Strolls
Woodland Park Zoo is hosting Story Strolls this summer starting Tuesday featuring the children's book “Junebug: No Life Too Small” about a child who loves bugs and little creatures and takes steps to save them.
Details: Each page includes English text, braille and a read-aloud QR code so that children and adults can discover the story while strolling by the zoo’s butterfly garden.
- The tour is open to all ages but is especially appropriate for kids 4 to 10 years old, according to the zoo.
- Afterward, stop by the newly upgraded Bug World to explore arthropods, arachnids, insects and more including Mexican red-knee tarantulas, western horse lubbers, two-spotted assassin bugs, Peruvian fire walking sticks and emperor scorpions.
- For an additional charge, experience "A Bug’s Eye View" that brings visitors face to face with 14 massive animatronic insects representing species from all over the world.
Be smart: Use the west entrance on Phinney Avenue North between N. 55th & N. 56th Streets or the South Entrance at N. 50th St. and Fremont Ave. N.
