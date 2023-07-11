Woodland Park Zoo is hosting Story Strolls this summer starting Tuesday featuring the children's book “Junebug: No Life Too Small” about a child who loves bugs and little creatures and takes steps to save them.

Details: Each page includes English text, braille and a read-aloud QR code so that children and adults can discover the story while strolling by the zoo’s butterfly garden.

The tour is open to all ages but is especially appropriate for kids 4 to 10 years old, according to the zoo.

Afterward, stop by the newly upgraded Bug World to explore arthropods, arachnids, insects and more including Mexican red-knee tarantulas, western horse lubbers, two-spotted assassin bugs, Peruvian fire walking sticks and emperor scorpions.

For an additional charge, experience "A Bug’s Eye View" that brings visitors face to face with 14 massive animatronic insects representing species from all over the world.

Be smart: Use the west entrance on Phinney Avenue North between N. 55th & N. 56th Streets or the South Entrance at N. 50th St. and Fremont Ave. N.