Catch the bug at Woodland Park Zoo's Story Strolls

Christine Clarridge
A path to a pergola with plants behind it including purple and yellow flowers.

The Pollinator Patio at Woodland Park Zoo. Photo: Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren/Woodland Park Zoo

Woodland Park Zoo is hosting Story Strolls this summer starting Tuesday featuring the children's book “Junebug: No Life Too Small” about a child who loves bugs and little creatures and takes steps to save them.

Details: Each page includes English text, braille and a read-aloud QR code so that children and adults can discover the story while strolling by the zoo’s butterfly garden.

  • The tour is open to all ages but is especially appropriate for kids 4 to 10 years old, according to the zoo.
  • Afterward, stop by the newly upgraded Bug World to explore arthropods, arachnids, insects and more including Mexican red-knee tarantulas, western horse lubbers, two-spotted assassin bugs, Peruvian fire walking sticks and emperor scorpions.
  • For an additional charge, experience "A Bug’s Eye View" that brings visitors face to face with 14 massive animatronic insects representing species from all over the world.

Be smart: Use the west entrance on Phinney Avenue North between N. 55th & N. 56th Streets or the South Entrance at N. 50th St. and Fremont Ave. N.

