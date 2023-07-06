Data: Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Maternal mortality rates nationwide have risen across racial and ethnic groups over the past two decades, according to a new study co-authored by researchers at the Seattle-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

The increase is especially notable among Indigenous women, including in Washington state — although white mothers saw a big increase in deaths as well, one of the lead authors told Axios Seattle.

Why it matters: Researchers say most maternal deaths are preventable, yet the United States has one of the highest rates of such deaths among high-income countries.

Details: The study, published this month in the Journal of the American Medical Association, provides the first state-by-state breakdowns of maternal mortality rates by ethnic group, Axios' Oriana González reported.

Zoom in: In Washington state, the maternal death rate among American Indians and Alaska Natives spiked by 71% when comparing 1999-2009 to 2010-2019, rising from 21.5 deaths per 100,000 live births to 36.8 deaths per 100,000 live births, per the study.

White women saw an estimated 53% increase in maternal deaths over the same period, with the death rate rising from 13.6 per 100,000 to 20.8 per 100,000.

What they're saying: "What stood out to us was that maternal mortality did not improve for any racial and ethnic groups," Laura Fleszar, a researcher at the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation and a lead author of the study, told Axios Seattle.

Besides the stark increase among American Indians and Alaska Natives, other takeaways were that Black individuals consistently experienced higher maternal mortality rates nationwide, she added.

Between the lines: Among states, Fleszar described Washington state as "middle-of the-pack for overall maternal mortality."

"But since these deaths are mostly preventable, there is still room for improvement," both here and across the U.S., she said.

The big picture: Nationwide maternal mortality rates more than doubled between 1999 and 2019, with states in the Midwest, Great Plains and South accounting for significant increases.

Overall, there were an estimated 1,210 U.S. maternal deaths in 2019, compared to 505 in 1999.

Maternal mortality is defined as a death that takes place during birth or up to a year later.

The study looked at pregnant individuals aged 10 to 54.

What we're watching: Fleszar said the research team hopes their work prompts clinicians and policymakers to "continue investigating the reasons behind these trends and the interventions to address them."

Already, Washington state's health department is recommending expanding access to midwives, doulas and home-visiting services for new mothers; increasing diversity among health care workers; and boosting funding for rural and tribal clinics as ways to improve maternal health.

