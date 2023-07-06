Black Coffee Northwest to replace closed Central District Starbucks

Black-owned coffee shop Black Coffee Northwest is taking over the Central District building where a Starbucks used to be.

Why it matters: Black Coffee Northwest aims to fill a void created when Starbucks closed the location at the corner of 23rd Avenue and Jackson Street, which had become a gathering place in the historically diverse neighborhood.

Black Coffee Northwest also provides free after-school programming, leadership opportunities for underserved youth, free mental health therapy, a podcasting studio program, tutoring, a music program, job training and more.

With the new location next to a bus stop, Black Coffee Northwest is hoping the cafe will become a safe space for young people to also do homework and connect with friends, the owners said in a statement.

Driving the news: Owners Darnesha and Erwin Weary had been eyeing the Central District location since the moment Starbucks decided to leave, the Capitol Hill Seattle Blog reported.