With firework shows and entertainment planned for a number of spots around Puget Sound on July Fourth, there are plenty of options to choose from.

Be smart: The fireworks start after 10pm but it's generally better to get wherever you're going early and make a day of it.

Bring water, sunscreen and a hat — this is going to be one of the hottest July Fourths in two decades, according to the Department of Natural Resources. Highs in Seattle are expected to reach in the mid-80s with low 90s expected elsewhere, per the National Weather Service Seattle.

Here's a round up of just a few events compiled by Secret Seattle:

Amazon Seafair Summer Fourth, viewable from Gas Works Park and South Lake Union Park, is the classic Seattle fireworks celebration drawing an estimated 65,000 people.

Don't even try to drive. Parking is beyond beastly and fighting traffic after a long day will make you say never again.

Bellevue's 4th of July Fireworks show downtown will be accompanied by a performance by the Bellevue Youth Symphony Orchestra. Bring a chair or blanket and a picnic if inclined though there will also be food vendors.

SeaTac's Family Fourth of July Celebration at Angle Lake Park includes a children's area, live entertainment, a water spray park and a swimming area with lifeguards.

Renton's Fourth of July at Gene Coulon Park will have two family zones and DJ sets starting at 6:30pm.

Everett's Thunder on the Bay Fireworks at Legion Memorial Park features live music, food trucks, kid-friendly activities and more.

Tacoma Summer Blast at the Ruston Way Waterfront is the largest free Fourth of July community event in the South Sound with two stages, more than 150 vendors and a 20-minute fireworks show.

Clarridge's thought bubble: 👋🏼 You are no longer allowed to just ride the ferries back and forth without getting off and going through the line again as old timers like me used to do, BUT if you happen to walk on the Seattle to Bainbridge Island route for the 10:05pm sailing, you may see a lovely show.