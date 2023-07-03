Marcus Harrison Green, the founder of the South Seattle Emerald and head of the new venture Hinton Publishing, grew up in Seattle's Rainier Valley.

We asked Green, who also writes a monthly column for The Seattle Times, what would constitute his best day ever in the Emerald City. Here's what he told us.

🌸 Early morning activity: A leisurely walk through Kubota Garden on a balmy day, with my phone silenced, and the temperature matching the same exact warmth as Eos's sweet, sweet breath. (Editor's note: Eos is the Greek goddess of the dawn.)

🍳 Breakfast: As a non-obnoxious intermittent faster, I rarely eat breakfast, but when I do it's the Rainier Beach Breakfast at Red Wing Cafe, consisting of a perfectly poached egg, diced potatoes and apple buttered toast that makes my taste buds feel like it's Christmas in my mouth.

💻 Mid-morning activity: Attempting to stay focused on my tasks list while not falling down a Youtube shorts rabbit hole.

🍕 Lunch: A pizza with all the fixings, served by waiters with all of the sass, at The Alibi Room downtown.

⌨️ Afternoon activity: Play time's over! Now let's actually start the work day….No, I mean it this time!

🎵 Dinner: An order of curry chicken and rice & peas (beans) from Island Soul, with an early 2000s neo-soul playlist going on in the background simultaneously sparking nostalgia and lament over how old I'm getting.

📖 Evening activity: Re-starting "that book" I've been meaning to finish only to be drawn in by whatever low-rent entertainment the Netflix algorithm has foisted upon me.