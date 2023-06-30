One of the signs recently put up by Seattle Parks and Recreation reminding people how dogs can damage athletic fields. Photo courtesy of Seattle Parks and Recreation

Seattle Parks and Recreation has been putting up additional signs reminding people that their canine companions are not welcome on athletic fields.

Driving the news: Dogs aren't allowed on city sports fields, but you'll often see people playing with their dogs there anyway — sometimes off leash.

What they're saying: "We've heard from many athletic teams and community members about the damage and unsafe conditions dogs can cause on athletic fields," Seattle Parks and Recreation wrote on Facebook this week.

Those complaints recently prompted the department to work with local athletic teams to develop and post new signs reminding people to keep their dogs away.

Of note: The prohibition against canines on athletic fields applies even to dogs that are leashed, although unleashed dogs pose additional problems, parks officials say.

What they're saying: "Dogs can damage the field (turning grass fields into a muddy mess, or destroying costly synthetic turf fields) and pet waste may create a sanitation hazard," the parks department wrote on Facebook.

"We've also heard reports from teams about off-leash dogs being aggressive with kids on the field and interrupting sports play."

The new warning banners feature several local sports teams' logos, "to help remind people that their actions impact the other community uses of these fields," parks department spokesperson Rachel Schulkin told Axios.

The bottom line: Besides making it harder for kids and adults to play ball, you can also get a ticket and a fine of up to $162 for taking your dog on an athletic field — so maybe take heed of the signs.