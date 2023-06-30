Hey now, Seattle sports fans, it's rude to boo your own team.

Why it matters: With Seattle getting ready to host the 2023 MLB All-Star Game and a week of related festivities in July, the Mariners are in the spotlight.

Driving the news: Sure, the Mariners lost their third straight series to the poorly-performing Washington Nationals this week and the phrase "rock bottom" has been coming up in connection with the team and its 38-41 record lately.

And sure, the team's ranking fell to eighth in the American League wild-card standings and 20th in the MLB power rankings, dropping 10 spots since the beginning of June.

And apparently, it's acceptable in the world of pro sports to boo your own team, or at least it's not uncommon.

But, but, but: It can actually be super counterproductive, according to Zone Coverage. Jeers don't motivate players, they discourage and aggravate them, coaches and players have said.

The Mariners did not immediately respond to a request for comment on boos from Seattle fans, but NBA players with similar experience have previously spoken strongly against the practice.

"When you're a fan, you gotta support your team … and if you're not going to support us in the tough moments, just stay home," Minnesota Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert has said.

The big picture: Keep in mind we're not at the bottom of the pile. We're still better than Detroit, Kansas City, Oakland and the White Sox.