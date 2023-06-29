The body mass index (BMI) metric has caused "historical harm," including "racist exclusion," according to a new report by the American Medical Association (AMA) Council on Science and Public Health.

Driving the news: Some Seattle-area providers are looking beyond weight and trying new approaches to get a read on people's medical needs.

"BMI is the simplest measure, beyond weight, to try to make an assessment of whether a specific individual’s weight is potentially posing some harm to them," Scott Hagan, an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Washington School of Medicine, said in a statement.

But it does a poor job of predicting health outcomes for individuals, he said.

Why it matters: Doctors have long relied on BMI — weight divided by the square of height — to measure obesity, but it is an imperfect measurement that does not directly assess body fat, the nation's largest medical association said this week.

Cutoffs for BMI, which range from underweight to obese, were created based on data collected from non-Hispanic white populations and do not take into account gender, ethnicity and age, reports Axios' April Rubin.

How it works: UW Medicine professor Lisa Erlanger is training future medical providers to toss the scale and throw away weight loss recommendations, KUOW reported.

An exclusive emphasis on weight has often led providers to miss or misdiagnose a patient's true health problems, Erlanger told the public radio station.

KUOW also reports that current evidence shows that dieting can hurt patients’ long term cardiovascular health and sometimes exacerbate eating disorders.

What's next: Erlanger's weight stigma seminar for health professionals asks students to think differently about patients' needs. A family with a larger bodied child who's getting bullied may need other kinds of help in supporting the child besides weight recommendations.