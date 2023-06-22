D’Monica Leone will be among three Seattle-area drag performers at the Evergreen Goodwill on Capitol Hill to provide Pride Parade pro-tips. Photo: Keith Johnson/@ParadeImages.

Want some free help putting together a fabulous outfit for the big annual Seattle Pride Parade on Sunday?

Driving the news: Three fabulous local drag beauties — former Seattle's Queer Monarch and Imperial Mr. Gay Washington 2022 D’Monica Leone, Imperial Ms. Gay Washington 2022 Lavish Leone, and "Salvadorean Queen of Seattle" Pupusa will be at the Evergreen Goodwill on Capitol Hill from 4-6pm today to provide personalized styling advice.

There will also be music from DJ M.I.H.STER and a curated selection of Pride-appropriate clothes and accessories.

Proceeds from purchases go to supporting Goodwill's free education and job training programs

What they're saying: "What better way to celebrate that than with the styling expertise of three of Seattle’s top fashion icons?" Derieontay Sparks, the store's senior vice president of retail operations, told Axios in an email.

Of note: The parade will take place from 11am-3pm Sunday, running along Fourth Avenue between Pike Street and Denny Way.