A past Dancing til Dusk event. Photo courtesy of Seattle Parks and Recreation

Many Seattleites have likely walked by the summer Dancing til Dusk events in downtown parks hundreds of times over the years but felt too rushed, too tired or too awkward to join. Maybe this is the year to jump in.

Why it matters: It's a perfect time — as we all struggle for new post-pandemic connections — to set embarrassment aside and partake, said Seattle life coach Lisa Levine.

"It's normal to feel self-conscious or worry about being judged, Levine said, but she encourages people to step outside of their comfort zones: "Give yourself a chance to experience something that will make your body feel amazing."

Driving the news: Dancing til Dusk — hosted by Dance for Joy! and Seattle Parks and Recreation — runs from July 11 through Aug. 31 at seven different city parks: Hing Hay, Freeway, Cal Anderson, Westlake, Ballard Commons, Pier 62, Golden Gardens.

Each evening will begin with a one-hour lesson followed by live music and an open dance floor.

Partners rotate but you can also bring your own, the parks department noted.

The event will kick off on July 11 at Hing Hay Park from 6-8pm with swing music from The Weather Birds.