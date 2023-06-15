Seattle area unemployment rate declined in April

Data: BLS; Chart: Axios Visuals

Preliminary unemployment numbers show the Seattle area jobless rate was 3% in April, down slightly from the 3.2% jobless rate seen the previous month, according to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Yes, but: The local jobless rate was still 0.2 percentage points above where it was a year earlier, when it was 2.8%.

The bottom line: Seattle's still reeling from some of the tech industry layoffs announced earlier this year.