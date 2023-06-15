47 mins ago - Business
Seattle area unemployment rate declined in April
Preliminary unemployment numbers show the Seattle area jobless rate was 3% in April, down slightly from the 3.2% jobless rate seen the previous month, according to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Yes, but: The local jobless rate was still 0.2 percentage points above where it was a year earlier, when it was 2.8%.
The bottom line: Seattle's still reeling from some of the tech industry layoffs announced earlier this year.
- But the region's employment numbers are starting to improve month to month, something that wasn't the case in February.
- And the Seattle area's rate is still below the national rate, which was 3.1% in April.
