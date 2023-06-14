Seattle city officials hope the reopening of a small park next to the King County Courthouse will be a turning point for a long-troubled part of downtown.

But it remains to be seen whether features like lights, seating, food trucks, lawn games and new park rangers will transform City Hall Park into the downtown jewel that local leaders hope it will be.

Driving the news: City officials reopened the 1.3-acre park in Pioneer Square on Tuesday, after it had been closed for almost two years.

The park's August 2021 closure came on the heels of a fatal stabbing, along with the city's removal of more than 70 people who had been living in an encampment there.

County workers and others had publicly called on city officials to address safety concerns in the area.

Why it matters: The park is part of Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell's larger "downtown activation plan," which aims to reinvigorate downtown spaces that fell into disuse or disrepair during the pandemic.

What they're saying: "This reopening is more than just an opening of a park," Harrell said in a speech at the park — adding that "it's a celebration and reflection of our shared vision," which is to create a "vibrant downtown area."

Seattle Parks Superintendent AP Diaz added that it represents "a start of this city coming back better and stronger."

Details: The park will host food trucks, concerts and other regular events, city officials said. On Tuesday, games were set up so visitors could play cornhole or a life-size version of Connect Four.

Between the lines: The park's reopening will test the effectiveness of the city's newly expanded team of park rangers, whose presence is largely geared at getting people to follow park rules voluntarily.

Two rangers — civilian employees who aren't armed — will be stationed at the park during the hours it is open from 6am to 10pm.

Lisa Daugaard, co-executive director of Purpose. Dignity. Action. — a group that worked to find housing for the people who previously were living at the park — told Axios the rangers can provide a beneficial "eyes-on" presence and also refer people to needed social services, although she acknowledged some services aren't always available.

State of play: The park sits at what used to be the King County Courthouse building’s main entrance, which has more recently served as a loading dock.

Chase Gallagher, spokesperson for King County Executive Dow Constantine, told Axios the county is looking at potentially restoring that entrance, which would spotlight City Hall Park's role as the historic courthouse's "front yard."

Of note: Starting Thursday, King County officials also plan to reopen the courthouse's Third Avenue entrance, which was closed in 2019 after reports of visitors and employees being attacked outside.

What's next: City officials say they are looking at adding restrooms to City Hall Park as part of a future plan for renovations and upgrades.