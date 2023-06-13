One of the largest rallies in the country for adventure motorcycles is coming at the end of the month to Washington state.

Driving the news: The Touratech Rally runs June 22 to 25 in Plain, Washington, north of Leavenworth. Tickets are running out fast for overnight camping spots, but there are still $60 day passes that will be available on site each day.

Why it matters: If, like me, you bought a dual sport or adventure motorcycle without ever having had previous off-road experience, it can be daunting to know where to start.

Though the Touratech Rally typically draws more than a thousand veteran riders annually, there's a new emphasis this year on welcoming newcomers to the event and new riders and helping them get comfortable with the sport, Matt Lewis, marketing and events director for Touratech-USA, told Axios.

Details: The event features 12 mapped-out courses from three very easy or beginner routes to "super advanced" ones, he said.

Beginners can take part in guided rides on the easier routes that will run about every hour and be steered by experienced leads and followed by sweeps. They can also ride slowly at their own pace to get the feel of the road, Lewis said.