A new spot has opened up in the former home of the MiiR flagship store on Stone Way — and it's not just a place to get coffee, but also to sit down for a full meal if you feel like it.

Details: Livbud describes its menu as one that "naturally leans vegan." It serves a variety of toasts, smoothies, pastries and grain bowls by day, with heartier offerings at night that include fish entrees.

It's another outpost of the Heavy Restaurant Group, which also runs nearby Fiasco and Barrio in Capitol Hill.

The verdict: Livbud's a casual spot that can serve multiple purposes: either to have a casual meetup with old friends or a work-related coffee meeting.

I overheard a server telling other patrons that even if they order food for sit-down service, they shouldn't feel shy about pulling out a laptop to do some work.

The seating is expansive, ranging from benches to tables to lawn chairs.

The bottom line: My laptop and I will be back — and we'll be ordering more toast.