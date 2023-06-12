2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Livbud opens on Stone Way
A new spot has opened up in the former home of the MiiR flagship store on Stone Way — and it's not just a place to get coffee, but also to sit down for a full meal if you feel like it.
Details: Livbud describes its menu as one that "naturally leans vegan." It serves a variety of toasts, smoothies, pastries and grain bowls by day, with heartier offerings at night that include fish entrees.
- It's another outpost of the Heavy Restaurant Group, which also runs nearby Fiasco and Barrio in Capitol Hill.
The verdict: Livbud's a casual spot that can serve multiple purposes: either to have a casual meetup with old friends or a work-related coffee meeting.
- I overheard a server telling other patrons that even if they order food for sit-down service, they shouldn't feel shy about pulling out a laptop to do some work.
- The seating is expansive, ranging from benches to tables to lawn chairs.
The bottom line: My laptop and I will be back — and we'll be ordering more toast.
