Dogs running and playing at an off-leash dog park. Photo: Paul Chinn/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

In response to a growing demand for more off-leash recreation space for dogs, one Puget Sound city is launching a new "pop-up" pilot program at three parks this summer.

Driving the news: Bellevue Parks & Community Services opened three temporary facilities featuring fenced areas and double entry gates at the beginning of the month.

More locations will be coming, according to the parks department, but you can check these ones out now:

Crossroads Park, 999 164th Ave. NE

Wilburton Hill Park, 12400 Main St.

Wildwood Park, 260 101st Ave. SE

What's next: The temporary sites could become permanent with added water fountains, shelters and dog wash areas — depending on the level of use, community feedback and other factors.