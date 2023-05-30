Share on email (opens in new window)

Sounders FC players Jordan Morris (left) and Raúl Ruidíaz have two of the best-selling jerseys in the league this year. Photo: Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Seattle Sounders FC sure sell a helluva lot of jerseys.

Driving the news: Major League Soccer released its list of the 25 best-selling jerseys of 2023 last week, and five Sounders players made the cut.

No other franchise had that many players rank among the top 25 in jersey sales between January and May.

Details: Sounders forward Jordan Morris sold the fifth-most jerseys in the league.

Sounders players Cristian Roldan, Nicolás Lodeiro, Raúl Ruidíaz, and João Paulo were 12th, 17th, 21st and 25th in sales, respectively.

Plus: The Sounders lead all other clubs in jersey sales on MLSstore.com, the league reported.

The bottom line: If you think the soccer jerseys you see all around town are taking over, it looks like you're right.