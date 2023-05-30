2 hours ago - Sports
Sounders FC players have 5 of the most popular jerseys in the league
The Seattle Sounders FC sure sell a helluva lot of jerseys.
Driving the news: Major League Soccer released its list of the 25 best-selling jerseys of 2023 last week, and five Sounders players made the cut.
- No other franchise had that many players rank among the top 25 in jersey sales between January and May.
Details: Sounders forward Jordan Morris sold the fifth-most jerseys in the league.
- Sounders players Cristian Roldan, Nicolás Lodeiro, Raúl Ruidíaz, and João Paulo were 12th, 17th, 21st and 25th in sales, respectively.
Plus: The Sounders lead all other clubs in jersey sales on MLSstore.com, the league reported.
The bottom line: If you think the soccer jerseys you see all around town are taking over, it looks like you're right.
