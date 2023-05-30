Why collecting cute things is good for you
When Anne Reeves went to a party with three dozen gingerbread cookies in a "darling" gingerbread house tin, the cookies were appreciated — but the tin got all the attention.
Driving the news: The author of "Moments of Delight," who is based in Washington state, is on a campaign to teach people that "cute is forever," she told Axios.
Why it matters: Because curating and creating items that bring pleasure every time they're seen brings moments of happiness, and that's worth cultivating.
- "We need bright spots in our lives," she said.
How it works: The "power of cute," as Reeves said, can be seen in the edible lemon pear bunnies she makes to accompany her salads.
- Boil the liquid from a 15-ounce can of pears with ¼ cup of water. Remove from heat and add 3 ounces of lemon Jell-O powder, stir until it dissolves then add the pureed pears and 1 cup of half-and-half.
- Pour into any adorable mold and freeze for at least three hours. Unmold 20 minutes before serving.
What they're saying: "Guests can't believe how cute they are," she said. "I’ll have the mold forever, and I can bring delight whenever I want. That is powerful."
