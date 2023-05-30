Why collecting cute things is good for you

When Anne Reeves went to a party with three dozen gingerbread cookies in a "darling" gingerbread house tin, the cookies were appreciated — but the tin got all the attention.

Driving the news: The author of "Moments of Delight," who is based in Washington state, is on a campaign to teach people that "cute is forever," she told Axios.

Why it matters: Because curating and creating items that bring pleasure every time they're seen brings moments of happiness, and that's worth cultivating.

"We need bright spots in our lives," she said.

How it works: The "power of cute," as Reeves said, can be seen in the edible lemon pear bunnies she makes to accompany her salads.

Boil the liquid from a 15-ounce can of pears with ¼ cup of water. Remove from heat and add 3 ounces of lemon Jell-O powder, stir until it dissolves then add the pureed pears and 1 cup of half-and-half.

Pour into any adorable mold and freeze for at least three hours. Unmold 20 minutes before serving.

What they're saying: "Guests can't believe how cute they are," she said. "I’ll have the mold forever, and I can bring delight whenever I want. That is powerful."