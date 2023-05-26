Spokane far outranks Seattle among best places for new college grads, coming in second in the nation based on rent-to-income ratio, average salary for recent college graduates, job openings and the share of the population in their 20s, a recent Zillow index found.

Driving the news: Seattle was in 56th place in Zillow's ranking this year.

Zillow did not do a similar study in 2022, but in separate analyses, including last year's Axios-Generation Lab Next Cities Index and a 2022 WalletHub study, the Emerald City was ranked among America's most desirable post-graduation destinations.

Zoom in: Spokane's ranking highlights how markets with a smaller population, relatively affordable rents and lots of career prospects may offer a better quality of life for young adults, writes Anushna Prakash, an economic data analyst at Zillow.

Typical rent is $1,563 in Spokane compared to $2,223 in Seattle and jobs are plentiful, according to Zillow.

According to job postings on Indeed, there were 154 advertised positions in the Spokane region and 86 in the Seattle metropolitan area on May 18.

Zoom out: All of the top markets for college grads have rent prices that allow more financial breathing room, according to the Zillow index.

The No. 1 best market for new grads is Colorado Springs, Colorado with Des Moines, Iowa; Phoenix; and Buffalo, New York, rounding out the top five in that order.

Portland came in at ninth.

The big picture: Seattle was one of only three metro areas where job openings decreased since early 2020 and it ranks near the bottom for pandemic-era job growth — marking part of the reason the city fared so poorly compared to peer cities in the Pacific Northwest, Jeff Tucker, a senior economist at Zillow, told Axios.