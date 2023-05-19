Despite softening demand in the Seattle real estate market and a brief period of rent declines, it's still much more costly to rent here than it was earlier in the pandemic.

Driving the news: Rent in Seattle is up 21% in 2023 compared to 2021, according to an analysis released this month by QuoteWizard, an online insurance platform that analyzed median rent for new leases across the nation.

Why it matters: Seattle already has some of the nation's highest rates of inflation, and housing costs make up a large share of the average person's budget — making any increase hit hard.

Lack of housing affordability remains among the most cited reasons people say they want to leave the region, according to Redfin.

Zoom in: Year-over-year data shows that rental prices for an apartment in Seattle, and Washington State, dipped in 2021 but then started to rise again.

By the numbers: In Seattle, the average cost for a one-bedroom apartment is currently $1,545, per QuoteWizard. Statewide, the cost of a one-bedroom is $1,288.

What they're saying: Seattle's allure as a great place to live and its strong job market keep new people coming, Zillow senior economist Nicole Bachaud told Axios.

"That means more people vying for each available rental, which pushes prices up … and there are enough people able to afford rents at these prices to keep them from falling."

Zoom out: Rental prices nationwide are starting to cool after large increases seen early in the pandemic.

But that generally means rents are increasing more slowly than before — not that they are actually decreasing, according to QuoteWizard analyst Robert Bhatt.

No state has seen prices drop below pre-pandemic levels.

The bottom line: Seattleites who have felt the pinch of high housing prices in recent years are still getting squeezed.