E-bikes are increasingly seen as key additions to attaining personal mobility while addressing climate change.

Driving the news: With more than 600,000 sales, the most popular e-bike company in the U.S. is based right here in Seattle.

Rad Power Bikes founder and chairman Mike Radenbaugh began selling custom-built electric bicycles from his parents' woodshed when he was 15. The company launched officially in 2015 after a round of crowdfunding on Indiegogo.

In addition to direct-to-consumer sales, the company has 10 retail locations, including the one in Ballard.

Bikes range from about $1,399 to $2,299, but most people add $400 to $600 worth of accessories, such as baskets, trailers, mirrors and industrial-strength locks, Radenbaugh told Axios. The styles borrow smartly from the world of scooters and motorcycles.

Why it matters: About three-quarters of all trips are under 10 miles, according to U.S. Department of Energy statistics, and e-bikes could replace cars for many of them, Radenbaugh told Axios.

Be smart: There are loads of federal, state and local rebates and incentives for buying e-bikes now.

What's next: Rad just introduced a much-requested three-wheeled rendition that is more accessible to people with disabilities and mobility impairments.

Thought bubble: I vowed not to buy a bike until I'd had a chance to road test several models. So far, I've tried a $5,000 Specialized, a $2,200 Volt Kensington, and the Lime and Veo bike shares around the city in addition to a Rad.