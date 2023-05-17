51 mins ago - Climate

Best Day Ever: Mike Radenbaugh, founder of Rad Power Bikes

Christine Clarridge
A man with a bicycle

Mike Radenbaugh, founder and chairman of Rad Power Bikes, with a RadRunner in the company's test ride fleet at the Ballard store. Photo: Christine Clarridge/Axios

We asked Rad Power Bikes founder and chairman Mike Radenbaugh what would constitute the best day ever in our beautiful Emerald City. Here's what he told us:

🌅 Weather: A sunny, dry, warm day in late summer.

🛶 Early morning activity: Paddleboarding on Lake Union while the sun is coming up and the water is glassy.

🫖 Breakfast: Portage Bay Cafe, farmer's hash bowl and a black tea.

📚 Mid-morning activity: Reading and journaling and then a ride to PCC on my RadWagon.

🥪 Lunch: A sandwich and salad at PCC and eating on the patio.

🚴‍♂️ Afternoon activity: Long e-bike ride on the Burke-Gilman Trail to Golden Gardens for sunset with my tea thermos.

🍜 Dinner: Night ride through downtown to the international district for pho at Tamarind Tree.

🛌🏼 Evening activity: Ride home and early to bed!

