The Fonté Bar opens downtown in Seattle's Rainier Square

Melissa Santos
Two people stand near a light colored coffee counter with dark wood accents behind and a sign that says "Fonte"

Counter service at The Fonté Bar yesterday. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

Fonté has opened up a new swanky coffee and cocktail bar in Rainier Square, and I stopped by Wednesday for a visit.

Details: I personally really like the mild finish on Fonté's coffee — it strikes the right note of having a strong flavor without being bitter. They also serve cloudlike foam on their cappuccinos.

  • My kid and I enjoyed hanging out in the sleek new cafe space.

But, but, but: The big thing about this expansive location in the Rainier Square lobby is it also has a full-service dinner menu and will remain open until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

  • Jon Scholes, president and CEO of the Downtown Seattle Association, told me last week that he thinks the new Fonté Bar will be "a new cool spot to go after a show or before a show," given that it's located across the street from The Fifth Avenue Theater.

Address: 401 Union Street, Suite 201

Chairs and tables near a window with wood accents on the far wall.
Part of the restaurant seating at The Fonté Bar. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios
Bar stools at a wooden bar with warmly lit accents in background, and a service team member bending over a counter.
Plenty of places to sip cocktails. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios
