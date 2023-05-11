The Fonté Bar opens downtown in Seattle's Rainier Square

Fonté has opened up a new swanky coffee and cocktail bar in Rainier Square, and I stopped by Wednesday for a visit.

Details: I personally really like the mild finish on Fonté's coffee — it strikes the right note of having a strong flavor without being bitter. They also serve cloudlike foam on their cappuccinos.

My kid and I enjoyed hanging out in the sleek new cafe space.

But, but, but: The big thing about this expansive location in the Rainier Square lobby is it also has a full-service dinner menu and will remain open until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Jon Scholes, president and CEO of the Downtown Seattle Association, told me last week that he thinks the new Fonté Bar will be "a new cool spot to go after a show or before a show," given that it's located across the street from The Fifth Avenue Theater.

Address: 401 Union Street, Suite 201

Part of the restaurant seating at The Fonté Bar. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios