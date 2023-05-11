30 mins ago - Food and Drink
The Fonté Bar opens downtown in Seattle's Rainier Square
Fonté has opened up a new swanky coffee and cocktail bar in Rainier Square, and I stopped by Wednesday for a visit.
Details: I personally really like the mild finish on Fonté's coffee — it strikes the right note of having a strong flavor without being bitter. They also serve cloudlike foam on their cappuccinos.
- My kid and I enjoyed hanging out in the sleek new cafe space.
But, but, but: The big thing about this expansive location in the Rainier Square lobby is it also has a full-service dinner menu and will remain open until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
- Jon Scholes, president and CEO of the Downtown Seattle Association, told me last week that he thinks the new Fonté Bar will be "a new cool spot to go after a show or before a show," given that it's located across the street from The Fifth Avenue Theater.
Address: 401 Union Street, Suite 201
