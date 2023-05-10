Nordstrom branches out with a podcast, Nordy Pod

A new podcast by Seattle-based retailer Nordstrom seeks to reach a new generation of customers.

Details: The Nordy Pod, launched last year, is hosted by Pete Nordstrom and features interviews and conversations with a range of individuals, from retail titans like Mickey Drexler, who turned Gap into a global brand, to athletes such as Sue Bird and Bob Love.

Why it matters: Nordstrom has been an integral part of Seattle's landscape since John Nordstrom, a Swedish immigrant who arrived in America with $5 in his pocket, went into the shoe business with a friend and opened Wallin and Nordstrom in Seattle in 1901.

Nordstrom gradually expanded and in 1985 had become the largest specialty store chain in the country, surpassing the sales of Saks Fifth Avenue in New York, according to HistoryLink, the online encyclopedia of Washington state history.

What they're saying: "Some of my favorite episodes feature two sides of the same story: We'll get a phone call or an email from a customer who had a fantastic experience in one of our stores, and we'll track down the Nordstrom employee who made that experience possible for them. It's really special to be able to connect those dots," Pete Nordstrom told Axios.

My thought bubble: My personal favorite is Episode 33 on the retailer's Last Chance stores, currently in Arizona and Illinois only, where unsold and overstocked merchandise from Nordstrom and Nordstrom's Rack are sent. Prices start at 50 cents, according to the podcast. And one customer reported finding a pair of UGG boots for $30.