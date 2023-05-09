1 hour ago - News
Newest postal stamps feature Mount Rainier's hidden Sunbeam Falls
The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is releasing a new set of 12 stamps celebrating American waterfalls, and Sunbeam Falls in Mount Rainier National Park is among them.
Driving the news: The new Forever stamps will go on sale nationally June 13.
- The Postal Service receives about 30,000 suggestions annually for stamp ideas — roughly 25 to 30 topics are chosen, Albert Ruiz of the USPS told Axios in an email.
- The image selected for Sunbeam Falls was taken by photographer Kevin Schafer.
Details: Sunbeam Falls is a slightly hidden gem, according to Only in Your State. To find it, take Stevens Canyon Road, which runs between Paradise and the southeastern entrance of Mount Rainier National Park.
- The waterfall is located near the Bench Lake Trailhead, above Louise Lake. Just look for the Sunbeam Creek sign by the side of the road. There is no trail leading to the falls, but you can see the falls from the road.
- Sunbeam Creek flows year-round, but the volume of the falls will drop most years by the end of July, according to Washington waterfall overviews.
