The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is releasing a new set of 12 stamps celebrating American waterfalls, and Sunbeam Falls in Mount Rainier National Park is among them.

Driving the news: The new Forever stamps will go on sale nationally June 13.

The Postal Service receives about 30,000 suggestions annually for stamp ideas — roughly 25 to 30 topics are chosen, Albert Ruiz of the USPS told Axios in an email.

The image selected for Sunbeam Falls was taken by photographer Kevin Schafer.

Details: Sunbeam Falls is a slightly hidden gem, according to Only in Your State. To find it, take Stevens Canyon Road, which runs between Paradise and the southeastern entrance of Mount Rainier National Park.