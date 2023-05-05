13 mins ago - Food and Drink

Doce Donut Co. makes its debut in Wallingford

Melissa Santos
Three doughnuts in a box, one covered with cream cheese frosting, another with clear glaze and another with bright red berry glaze and sprinkles.

Clockwise from top left: Guava con queso, the OG and the Homer from Doce Donut Co. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

Seattle's getting a new spot for doughnuts.

What's happening: Doce Donut Co. is having its grand opening Saturday, churning out brioche-based doughnuts with creative flavor combinations.

  • The shop, located on Stone Way in Wallingford, had a soft opening Wednesday through Friday.

Details: I wasn't able to try all the flavors during my visit Thursday, but the OG (an "original glazed" doughnut) was pillowy and delicious, and the guava con queso was tangy and surprisingly light (for a filled doughnut topped with cream cheese glaze and crumbled cookies).

  • I'll be back for the Mexican hot chocolate and passion fruit and matcha flavors.

Address: 4106 Stone Way N.

