An audio and visual installation measuring 130 feet, " its~Olafur-you+me ," created in glass and acoustic domes at RailSpur in Pioneer Square, by Derek Bruno and Brendan Lee. Photo: Christopher Derek Bruno courtesy of ARTXIV

If you didn't get a chance to check out the First Thursdays Art Walk in Pioneer Square this week, make sure to mark your calendars for the next one on June 1.

The event this spring and summer will feature a pop-up experience with music, murals and more in the buildings and alleys around RailSpur, an Urban Villages redevelopment project involving three of Seattle's historic downtown buildings, between Jackson and King streets and 1st and Occidental avenues.

In addition, the work of numerous local artists is on display during the walk and admission is always free and open to all.

The series of unique installments, created by Forest for the Trees, RailSpur and creative production house ARTXIV, will continue through August.