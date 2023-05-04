2 hours ago - News
Washington ranked second-best state, behind … Utah
Talk about a humbling moment: Washington has been dethroned as the best state in the U.S. — a position that the Evergreen State held multiple times — by Utah.
Driving the news: Utah was named 2023's best state in the country, per U.S. News & World Report's annual rankings that are based on 71 metrics, including economy, employment growth, education, infrastructure, public safety and natural environment.
- Washington is the second-best state overall, the rankings conclude.
- Utah was aided by its ranking as the best state in the nation in terms of economy and fiscal stability.
- The Evergreen State was hurt by being in 46th place for affordability.
Yes but: Utah ranked 48th on equality for its gender pay gap and educational attainment disparities by race.
Details: Idaho, Nebraska and Minnesota make up the remainder of the top five states, according to U.S. News' rankings.
