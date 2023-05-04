Washington ranked second-best state, behind … Utah

Axios on email (opens in new window)

Talk about a humbling moment: Washington has been dethroned as the best state in the U.S. — a position that the Evergreen State held multiple times — by Utah.

Driving the news: Utah was named 2023's best state in the country, per U.S. News & World Report's annual rankings that are based on 71 metrics, including economy, employment growth, education, infrastructure, public safety and natural environment.

Washington is the second-best state overall, the rankings conclude.

Utah was aided by its ranking as the best state in the nation in terms of economy and fiscal stability.

The Evergreen State was hurt by being in 46th place for affordability.

Yes but: Utah ranked 48th on equality for its gender pay gap and educational attainment disparities by race.

Details: Idaho, Nebraska and Minnesota make up the remainder of the top five states, according to U.S. News' rankings.