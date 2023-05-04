2 hours ago - News

Washington ranked second-best state, behind … Utah

Christine Clarridge
Seattle's skyline is shown with the Space Needle in the foreground and a snowy Mount Rainier visible in the background.

Photo: Donald Miralle/Getty Images for Rock'n' Roll Marathon

Talk about a humbling moment: Washington has been dethroned as the best state in the U.S. — a position that the Evergreen State held multiple times — by Utah.

Driving the news: Utah was named 2023's best state in the country, per U.S. News & World Report's annual rankings that are based on 71 metrics, including economy, employment growth, education, infrastructure, public safety and natural environment.

Yes but: Utah ranked 48th on equality for its gender pay gap and educational attainment disparities by race.

Details: Idaho, Nebraska and Minnesota make up the remainder of the top five states, according to U.S. News' rankings.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Seattle stories

No stories could be found

Seattlepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more