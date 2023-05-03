Satirist Lex Vaughn worked as a reporter and a media spokesperson before starting The Needling five years ago.

We asked her what would constitute the Best Day Ever in our fair city, which we hope to bring back as a regular feature.

🍂 Weather: An early October day, misty in the morning and sunny in the afternoon.

🍳 Breakfast: Sabine Café for either their breakfast sandwich or fried egg sandwich with za’atar potatoes.

☕ Morning activity: Listening to a funny podcast on a walk to get coffee at one of her favorite cafes—either Café Bambino or Firehouse Coffee.

🍝 Lunch: "Lucky's Pho in Fremont for their beef banh mi and shrimp spring roll. And then maybe Lazy Cow Bakery next door for their perfect almond croissant to save for later. And then maybe I stop at Portage Bay Goods for something cute to put in the birthday card/gift bank. And then maybe even after that, I cross the street to 19 Gold for a yuzu bubble tea."

🚶Afternoon activity: A long, un-time-restricted walk, hike or bike ride to/around Golden Gardens, Discovery or Carkeek.

🌮 Dinner: One of the El Camion food trucks for gorditas with carnitas or posole. If it's a late dinner, the Wallingford Rancho Bravo for a chico burrito with carnitas, chips and their green salsa.

📺 Evening activity: "Checking out local stand-up and open mic shows at The Crocodile's Here-After, Rendezvous, Laughs or many more venues as the local live comedy scene comes back to life. Whether I go out or not, I'll end the day with watching "The Daily Show," Stephen Colbert’s monologue, and his "Late Show's" 'Meanwhile' segment like I always do."