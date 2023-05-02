29 mins ago - Food and Drink

We tried the cottage cheese ice cream trend

Melissa Santos
Something looking vaguely like strawberry ice cream in a bowl with more strawberries and graham crackers.

It actually tastes good if you time it right. But who can babysit fake ice cream all day? Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

If you are even halfway trying to increase your protein intake, you may have been inundated with videos on social media recently about making high-protein ice cream from cottage cheese. (Don't know what I'm talking about? See here.)

  • After seeing seven or so videos about this concept, which involves blending cottage cheese with syrup or honey and other flavorings, then freezing it, I decided to give it a try.

Initially, I was obsessed. In particular, one version that uses strawberries and graham crackers I thought tasted a lot like strawberry cheesecake ice cream.

Before freezing, cottage cheese ice cream is shown with strawberries and graham crackers on top in a bread loaf pan.
A batch of cottage cheese ice cream after being assembled but before freezing. Photo: Melissa Santos/ Axios

Yes, but: Cottage cheese ice cream is quite finicky, I soon discovered.

  • You can't just make it and leave it in your freezer and enjoy it the next day.
  • For most recipes that use two cups or so of cottage cheese, about four hours of freezing time is ideal. (For a half batch, you still need two hours.) After that, it becomes a hard, icy mess — and doesn't usually defrost in an appetizing way.
  • You also need to stir it a few times during the freezing process to create peak creaminess.

The verdict: Even as someone who works from home, I found it difficult to time my cottage cheese ice cream consumption properly.

  • Either I'd make it and want it ready sooner than the four hours, which is what provides the right consistency to best mimic actual ice cream, or I would have things to do and not be able to eat my protein-rich ice cream imitation at the right moment.

The bottom line: After you get over the initial shock that you can make a somewhat decent-tasting ice cream substitute from cottage cheese, you'll likely grow bored of babysitting it in the freezer — and decide there are easier ways to add protein to your diet.

A hand scoops some frozen cottage cheese ice cream out of a glass loaf pan.
This was probably batch six or seven. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Seattle stories

No stories could be found

Seattlepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more