19 mins ago - News

Downtown Seattle is 10% parking. That's less than other cities

Melissa Santos

Parking lots in downtown Seattle. Courtesy: Parking Reform Network

Downtown Seattle has less surface parking than most city centers, according to one nonprofit's analysis.

By the numbers: 10% of downtown Seattle is devoted to surface parking, which is about half the national average, according to Parking Reform Network, a nonprofit that advocates for more walkable and affordable cities.

  • The average city center in the U.S. is 20% surface parking, according to the group.

Why it matters: The more space devoted to parking, the less that's available for housing, parks and retail, which creates less pedestrian-friendly cities and can drive up housing costs, the organization says.

Context: Seattle has implemented policies to do away with parking minimums for all buildings downtown except for hospitals, the Parking Reform Network notes.

  • The city has also relaxed parking requirements in neighborhood commercial centers and in areas with frequent transit stops.
  • These types of policies help reduce car use and pollution from vehicles, while making neighborhoods more walkable, according to the group.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Seattle stories

No stories could be found

Seattlepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more