Downtown Seattle is 10% parking. That's less than other cities

Downtown Seattle has less surface parking than most city centers, according to one nonprofit's analysis.

By the numbers: 10% of downtown Seattle is devoted to surface parking, which is about half the national average, according to Parking Reform Network, a nonprofit that advocates for more walkable and affordable cities.

The average city center in the U.S. is 20% surface parking, according to the group.

Why it matters: The more space devoted to parking, the less that's available for housing, parks and retail, which creates less pedestrian-friendly cities and can drive up housing costs, the organization says.

Context: Seattle has implemented policies to do away with parking minimums for all buildings downtown except for hospitals, the Parking Reform Network notes.