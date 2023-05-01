Downtown Seattle is 10% parking. That's less than other cities
Downtown Seattle has less surface parking than most city centers, according to one nonprofit's analysis.
By the numbers: 10% of downtown Seattle is devoted to surface parking, which is about half the national average, according to Parking Reform Network, a nonprofit that advocates for more walkable and affordable cities.
- The average city center in the U.S. is 20% surface parking, according to the group.
Why it matters: The more space devoted to parking, the less that's available for housing, parks and retail, which creates less pedestrian-friendly cities and can drive up housing costs, the organization says.
Context: Seattle has implemented policies to do away with parking minimums for all buildings downtown except for hospitals, the Parking Reform Network notes.
- The city has also relaxed parking requirements in neighborhood commercial centers and in areas with frequent transit stops.
- These types of policies help reduce car use and pollution from vehicles, while making neighborhoods more walkable, according to the group.
