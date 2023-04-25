Tuesday is the deadline to return your ballot if you want to help determine how King County provides mental health services.

Why it matters: Today's special election will decide whether the county will raise property taxes to pay for behavioral health services, including five new walk-in crisis centers that will be open 24 hours a day.

Details: The measure on the ballot, Proposition 1, asks voters to approve a new nine-year property tax levy, which would raise about $1.25 billion through 2032.

The levy would impose a new tax of $0.145 per $1,000 of assessed property value. In 2024, that would be roughly an extra $120 a year for the median Seattle home.

In addition to the five walk-in crisis clinics, the levy would increase the number of residential behavioral health treatment beds countywide and help increase pay for behavioral health workers.

According to the text of the measure, King County had 255 mental health treatment beds as of August 2022, down from 355 in 2018. Proposition 1 sets a goal of restoring those lost beds.

Be smart: Sending your ballot through the mail today isn't advisable as it might not get an on-time postmark. To ensure your ballot counts, it's best to drop it at an official ballot drop box.