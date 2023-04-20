Photos: Courtesy of Anne Reeves

The old May Day tradition of little bouquets and baskets of flowers left on the doorknobs of friends and neighbors as a token of affection is darling but no longer practical, said Anne Reeves, author of "Moments of Delight" and a Pacific Northwest gardener.

Yes, but: What if you could send inexpensive but charming May Day flowers another way? she asked.

Driving the news: Axios Seattle asked Reeves to brainstorm a cheap and contemporary way to spread the May Day love and she came up with the idea of decorating seed packets to look like tiny May Day baskets.

Right now is the perfect time to get them going if you want folks to get them by May 1.

Details: Buy packets of flowering seeds that can be sown directly into the soil in most parts of the U.S. in May such as nasturtiums, violas, zinnias, candytuft, lantana, sweet peas and morning glory.

Gather your notions and decorate the packets, using ribbon to create a handle and sequins, stickers, buttons or various ephemera for embellishment. (Bee and flower accouterments add extra wow.)

Write a small note, pop the baskets in envelopes and drop them in the mail.

What they're saying: "It’s a simple whimsical way to send May Day wishes," said Reeves. "I think you have someone in mind who would love it, don’t you?"